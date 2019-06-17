UrduPoint.com
French President Expresses Regret Over Iran's Plans To Exceed Uranium Enrichment Limit

French President Expresses Regret Over Iran's Plans to Exceed Uranium Enrichment Limit



PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he regretted Tehran's announcement that it may increase the country's low-enriched uranium stockpile beyond limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said earlier in the day that Tehran would in the coming days exceed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment limit and the 130 tonne heavy water stockpile limit that were established by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I regret announcements made by Iran today, but as the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has noted, Iran is respecting its commitments and we strongly encourage it to be patient and responsible," Macron said in Paris during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron added that France, Germany and the United Kingdom were communicating with Iran on the issue on a consistent basis.

On May 8, Iran announced that it would partially discontinue its obligations under the JCPOA. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump announced it was withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement and re-imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.

