UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Macron Eyes Boosting Independence Of EU Defense From NATO - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

French President Macron Eyes Boosting Independence of EU Defense From NATO - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to make the European Union more independent from NATO in the field of defense by amending the article of the Treaty on the European Union, one of the primary treaties of the bloc, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing EU sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron wants to make the European Union more independent from NATO in the field of defense by amending the article of the Treaty on the European Union, one of the Primary treaties of the bloc, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing EU sources.

According to the publication, the French leader is planning to update Article 42 section 7, which states that if one of EU member states is subjected to an armed attack, the other member states of the union should provide assistance to it.

Paris believes that it was necessary that any EU member state could trigger the article without any obstacles, the paper said.

Macron also wants to ensure the defense capability of the EU if NATO cannot use Article 5 of the charter of the alliance on collective defense.

Earlier this month, Macron said in an interview with The Economist magazine said that NATO had completely lost coordination within the alliance, which can be described as "brain death." According to the French leader, the alliance has no coordination on strategic decisions between the US and other partners.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later said they did not share Macron's assessment of the alliance, while Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stressed that the upcoming NATO summit in London would provide an opportunity to strengthen the inter-Atlantic dialogue, and NATO should not lose the role of a political platform.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister German European Union London Alliance Angela Merkel From Share

Recent Stories

Afghan Armed Forces Killed Taliban Commander in No ..

3 minutes ago

Govt respects verdict of court in Nawaz Sharif's c ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmaker Says Taliban May Have Killed Weste ..

3 minutes ago

Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference held

7 minutes ago

Resce1122 provides first aid to 750 players, organ ..

7 minutes ago

Railways, Vista Tourism to run Safari Tourist Trai ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.