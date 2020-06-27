French President Macron Reiterates Commitment for Dialogue With Russia - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his commitment to a dialogue based on trust and security with Russia during talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace reported on Friday evening.

"This deep and meaningful conversation allowed us to assess the dialogue of trust and security that began almost a year ago during the visit of the president of Russia to Paris. The president of France emphasized his commitment to this dialogue, the relevance of which is only enhanced by accelerating the restructuring of the world equilibrium, in connection with the ongoing pandemic, and the assertion of European sovereignty," a communique read.

Both leaders noted that their conversation coincided with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter in the US city of San Francisco, and expressed their commitment for peace ahead of a planned summit of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Macron also offered his solidarity to Russia amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, and its epidemiological and economic impacts, according to the communique.

The Kremlin said after the talks that Putin and Macron agreed to intensify efforts to improve strategic stability and were aligned on the need for dialogue to establish a new European security system.