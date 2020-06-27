UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Macron Reiterates Commitment For Dialogue With Russia - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

French President Macron Reiterates Commitment for Dialogue With Russia - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his commitment to a dialogue based on trust and security with Russia during talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace reported on Friday evening.

"This deep and meaningful conversation allowed us to assess the dialogue of trust and security that began almost a year ago during the visit of the president of Russia to Paris. The president of France emphasized his commitment to this dialogue, the relevance of which is only enhanced by accelerating the restructuring of the world equilibrium, in connection with the ongoing pandemic, and the assertion of European sovereignty," a communique read.

Both leaders noted that their conversation coincided with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter in the US city of San Francisco, and expressed their commitment for peace ahead of a planned summit of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

Macron also offered his solidarity to Russia amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, and its epidemiological and economic impacts, according to the communique.

The Kremlin said after the talks that Putin and Macron agreed to intensify efforts to improve strategic stability and were aligned on the need for dialogue to establish a new European security system.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia France Visit San Francisco Paris Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

28 confirmed fake pilot licences to be terminated ..

3 minutes ago

Mushal Mullick for unconditional release of IOJ&K ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

3 minutes ago

Sports officials review work on ongoing sports pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.