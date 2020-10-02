French President Macron Says 300 Syrian Militants Sent to Baku Via Turkey

UrduPoint.com
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I can confirm that, according to our data, 300 militants have left Syria to arrive in Baku via Gaziantep.

These militants have been identified, they are members of a jihadist group that is operating near Aleppo," Macron said.�

He added that another group of some 300 militants was being prepared for the transportation to Azerbaijan.�

