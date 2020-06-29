French President Macron to Pay Visit to Berlin for Talks With Merkel on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a visit to Berlin on Monday to hold first face-to-face talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The talks will be followed by a joint press conference and a working dinner, according to Elysee Palace.

The visit aims to strengthen Paris-Berlin cooperation following the countries' initiative to set up a 500 billion euro ($561 billion) plan to help the most-hit European countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and ahead of Germany's takeover of the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.