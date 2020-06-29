UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Macron To Pay Visit To Berlin For Talks With Merkel On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

French President Macron to Pay Visit to Berlin for Talks With Merkel on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a visit to Berlin on Monday to hold first face-to-face talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The talks will be followed by a joint press conference and a working dinner, according to Elysee Palace.

The visit aims to strengthen Paris-Berlin cooperation following the countries' initiative to set up a 500 billion euro ($561 billion) plan to help the most-hit European countries to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and ahead of Germany's takeover of the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

Related Topics

German European Union Visit Germany Berlin Euro Angela Merkel July Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

11 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

11 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

11 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

13 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.