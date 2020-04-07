French President Macron Wishes UK Prime Minister Johnson Speedy Recovery From Coronavirus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron wished UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a speedy recovery.

"I send all my support to Boris Johnson, to his family and to the British people at this difficult moment," Macron wrote on Twitter.

"I wish him a speedy recovery at this testing time," he said.