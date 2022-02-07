UrduPoint.com

French President Macron's Plane Takes Off For Moscow With Slight Delay - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:36 PM

French President Macron's Plane Takes Off for Moscow With Slight Delay - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron's plane has taken off for Moscow, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a slight delay of 30-45 minutes, the French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Monday

According to the French leader, his visit to Russia is aimed at preventing an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the presidents would primarily discuss security guarantees. They are also expected to hold a joint press conference following the meeting.

According to the French leader, his visit to Russia is aimed at preventing an escalation of the situation around Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the presidents would primarily discuss security guarantees. They are also expected to hold a joint press conference following the meeting.

On Tuesday, Macron will travel to Kiev for face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The negotiations will also focus on tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

