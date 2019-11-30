UrduPoint.com
French President Offers Condolences To Victims Of London Terror Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

French President Offers Condolences to Victims of London Terror Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday his condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in the United Kingdom, and their relatives, promising to step up the fight against terrorism.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday his condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in the United Kingdom, and their relatives, promising to step up the fight against terrorism.

On Friday, Met Police said a man had stabbed several people near and on London Bridge in the UK capital. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed that the suspect had been shot dead on the spot, and the incident was classified as a terrorist attack. Two people later died as a result of their injuries. The police have identified the man who instigated the attack as 28-year old Usman Khan, convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses and released in December of 2018.

"Following a terror attack in the heart of London, my thoughts are with the British people, the victims, and their close ones. I strongly reiterate our determination to fight together against those who want to reach us with terror and violence," Macron wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that London Bridge has become a site of a tragedy. In 2017, three men mowed down pedestrians with a van on the bridge, then proceeded with knife attacks in the nearby Borough Market until being gunned down by law enforcement officers.

