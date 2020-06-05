UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Once Again Urges Iran To Release French-Iranian Academic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:06 PM

French President Once Again Urges Iran to Release French-Iranian Academic

French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkha, who marks one year of imprisonment in Iran on Friday, must be released immediately, as her detention harms relations between Paris and Tehran, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkha, who marks one year of imprisonment in Iran on Friday, must be released immediately, as her detention harms relations between Paris and Tehran, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Tehran has sentenced the 60-year-old academic to six years in prison on national security charges and has been declining Paris' previous calls for her release since she was arrested in June 2019.

"A year ago, Fariba Adelkha was arbitrarily arrested in Iran. It is unacceptable that she is still in prison. My message to the Iranian authorities: justice orders the immediate release of our compatriot," Macron wrote on Twitter.

In May, Tehran condemned Fariba Adelkha to five years in prison on national security charges.

She also received a one-year prison sentence for issuing propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"This ongoing situation [Adelkha's detention] can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian noted in a separate statement on Friday.

As Iran does not recognize Adelkha's dual nationality, she cannot benefit from any French consular assistance, unlike her colleague, Roland Marchal, who was also arrested but released in March via a prisonor exchange with France.

Iranian authorities say that they consider France's demands to free Fariba Adelkha to be an interference in the country's internal affairs and disrespectful to its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Dual Nationality Exchange Iran Twitter France Paris Tehran March May June 2019 From

Recent Stories

Crackdown against transporters for not following S ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's priority to keep flour prices stable: Aleem ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus may leave 3 million people jobless in ..

22 minutes ago

Seven reports presented in Senate, one separate re ..

2 minutes ago

Losses of state owned enterprises surpass to annua ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 231 points to close ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.