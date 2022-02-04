French President Plans to Visit Russia on February 7 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to pay a visit to Russia on February 7, AFP reported on Friday, citing the presidential office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to pay a visit to Russia on February 7, AFP reported on Friday, citing the presidential office.

On February 8, the French leader is set to visit Ukraine, the news agency added.