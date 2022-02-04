French President Plans To Visit Russia On February 7 - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:56 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to pay a visit to Russia on February 7, AFP reported on Friday, citing the presidential office
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to pay a visit to Russia on February 7, AFP reported on Friday, citing the presidential office.
On February 8, the French leader is set to visit Ukraine, the news agency added.