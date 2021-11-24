French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue at Belarus-Poland Border

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he discussed the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Paris on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he discussed the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Paris on Wednesday.

"Europe cannot be held hostage to the manipulations in this situation. I had the opportunity to exchange views on this topic with the Polish prime minister, who was here this morning," Macron said before talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The border area between Belarus and Poland was recently a scene of massive gathering of thousands of migrants camping on the Belarusian side and trying to enter the European Union through the Polish border.

Warsaw responded by tightening border security and sending more military personnel to prevent refugees from crossing.

Poland accuses Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to get back at the EU for sanctions, while Minsk maintains that it is unable to tackle the crisis because of the Western punitive measures against the country.