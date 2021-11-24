UrduPoint.com

French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue At Belarus-Poland Border

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue at Belarus-Poland Border

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he discussed the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Paris on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he discussed the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Paris on Wednesday.

"Europe cannot be held hostage to the manipulations in this situation. I had the opportunity to exchange views on this topic with the Polish prime minister, who was here this morning," Macron said before talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The border area between Belarus and Poland was recently a scene of massive gathering of thousands of migrants camping on the Belarusian side and trying to enter the European Union through the Polish border.

Warsaw responded by tightening border security and sending more military personnel to prevent refugees from crossing.

Poland accuses Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to get back at the EU for sanctions, while Minsk maintains that it is unable to tackle the crisis because of the Western punitive measures against the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Europe European Union Minsk Paris Warsaw Belarus Poland Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Wit ..

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With Merkel on Thursday

1 minute ago
 No Disruption on Berlin's Public Transport Recorde ..

No Disruption on Berlin's Public Transport Recorded As Tough Virus Curbs Take Ef ..

1 minute ago
 WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in ..

WHO Inspection for Sputnik V Approval Expected in December - RDIF CEO

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers condolence to Amir C ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers condolence to Amir Chandio on brother's death

3 minutes ago
 Five killed in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

Five killed in Israel strikes on Syria: monitor

3 minutes ago
 Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ..

Pro-business Free Democrats to run German finance ministry: pact

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.