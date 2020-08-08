UrduPoint.com
French President Promises Mauritius Help In Containing Oil Spill From Stricken Tanker

French President Promises Mauritius Help in Containing Oil Spill From Stricken Tanker

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would send experts to the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius to help it deal with a large oil spill from a stranded tanker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would send experts to the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius to help it deal with a large oil spill from a stranded tanker.

MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned oil tanker, ran aground off the coast of Mauritius in July. The crew was safely evacuated but the vessel began leaking fuel into the pristine coral reef environment.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth called on France for help, saying his nation did not have the expertise to refloat stricken ships.

The French overseas territory of Reunion lies close to the island.

"Considering the threat to biodiversity, there is a need for urgent action. France is there for you. At the side of the Mauritian people. You can count on our support... We are now sending teams and materials from Reunion," Macron tweeted.

The French island's administration said it was sending experts and equipment needed to contain the oil spill to Mauritius on board two military cargo planes and the Champlain vessel.

