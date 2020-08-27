UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President Puts Halt To Glue Trapping Of Birds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

French president puts halt to glue trapping of birds

Emmanuel Macron has put a temporary stop to a controversial practice of hunting thrushes and blackbirds by trapping them with glue smeared on sticks, the French presidency said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Emmanuel Macron has put a temporary stop to a controversial practice of hunting thrushes and blackbirds by trapping them with glue smeared on sticks, the French presidency said Thursday.

Macron decided to suspend the practice for the current hunting season pending a final decision of the European Court of Justice on the practice. Last year, there had been a quota of 42,000.

In July, the European Commission urged France to "reexamine" the method of catching birds, which activists have called "barbaric".

Birds captured by glue hunting are caged and used as "callers" to attract others for shotgun hunting trips. After they are trapped in the glue, they are washed with chemicals to remove the sticky goo.

Environmentalists say that 150,000 birds die annually from non-selective hunting techniques such as glue traps and nets at a time when Europe's bird population is free-falling.

France is the last country in Europe to still allow glue hunting.

Related Topics

Europe France July From Court

Recent Stories

Many States Interested in Joining Int'l Mission to ..

2 minutes ago

India Files List of Pulwama Attack Perpetrators, A ..

2 minutes ago

Flour mills raided in city Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

South Africa fire controversial cricket chief Moro ..

2 minutes ago

All set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura with religiou ..

6 minutes ago

Possible Sale of TikTok to Microsoft May Happen Wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.