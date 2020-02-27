UrduPoint.com
French President Says Coronavirus Disease Outbreak Yet To Come To Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:49 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is yet to come to the country, while the Primary task of doctors is to counter the epidemic.

Earlier in the day, Macron arrived in a Paris hospital Pitie-Salpetriere, where a 60-year-old French citizen died on Tuesday night from coronavirus-related complications.

"We are facing a crisis, an epidemic is coming ... It is our duty to confront it in the best possible way," the French president said during a meeting with hospital staff.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in France currently stands at 18.

