MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out stripping Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France's top honor.

Earlier in the week, Macron awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the highest French honor during the latter's visit to Paris.

"I am not ruling out anything ... but it is not the decision that I made today.

(These decisions) are filled with different meanings and I think that one should find the right moment to make these decisions," Macron said on Thursday evening following the EU summit in Brussels, as quoted by AFP.

The French leader stated that the issue of Putin's medal was "symbolic but important."

Putin was awarded the honor in September 2006 by France's then-president Jacques Chirac. The Russian president is the first and only Russian citizen to have receive the top French honor.