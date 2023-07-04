Open Menu

French President Says Peak Of Unrest In Country Now Over

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The peak of the riots that broke out in France last week has passed, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"The peak that we saw in the first evenings has passed," Macron said, speaking at the Elysee Palace at a meeting with the heads of the 220 communes most affected by the unrest in the country.

At the same time, Macron said that he would closely monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks. The French leader noted that the priority was to establish "a lasting order."

France has been on edge since June 27, when a teenager was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.

The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions as well as injuries sustained by police officers.

