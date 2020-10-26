UrduPoint.com
French President Says ‘they Will Never Give In’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

French President says ‘they will never give in’

Muslims across the globe have strongly condemned French government for hurting them by publishing “blasphemous caricatures” in the guise of free speech and freedom of press.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said they respected all differences in spirit of peace and they would never give in, the latest report said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values,” .

There is storm in the Muslim world over blasphemous caricatures.

The French President defended publication of blasphemous caricatures of Islam’s most holy personality, and criticized Muslims.

His statement came after a French teacher was beheaded by a student near Paris over showing “blasphemous caricatures” during a a class about free speech. Emmanuel Macron had said the slain teacher was a “victim of an Islamist terrorists attack”.

He had said that they would not give up cartoons while speaking at a ceremony held in honor of the teacher last week.

“He became victim just because Islamic want our future,” said the French President.

However, he said, they would never have it.

The planned move of French people of publishing “blasphemous cartoons” has damaged sentiments of Muslims across the world, and has intensified debate on absolute right of free speech and freedom of expression.

The Muslims believe that freedom of speech does not mean violating others’ values and hurting their sentiments. There are campaigns across the Muslim worlds to cut off diplomatic ties with France and boycott all its products.

Muslim scholars from around the world have strongly condemned French government and President Macron’ s stance regarding spread and publication of “blasphemous caricatures”.

“French people have attacked islam in the guise of freedom of speech,” said Maulana Raza-i-Mustafa, President of Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz.

“Free speech or freedom of press or even freedom does not mean absolute freedom that you are going to hurt your neighbors and the people living around you,” said Maulana.

He stated that respecting others’ values was also universal fact which must be respected but these French people forgot this aspect of humanity and respect.

“The humans on this planet earth must respect each others’ values,” he added.

