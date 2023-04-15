UrduPoint.com

French President Signs Controversial Pension Reform Bill - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the controversial pension reform into law, Le Matin newspaper reports.

The law was published in France's Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning, which means that it had been signed by the president, the newspaper said.

On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. Macron was slated to sign the bill within 48 hours.

French unions urged Macron not to sign the pension reform bill amid Friday protests and called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

