French President, Spanish Prime Minister To Meet In Barcelona
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona on Thursday.
The two leaders are reportedly working on drafting a new Franco-Spanish friendship and cooperation treaty.
