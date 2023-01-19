UrduPoint.com

French President, Spanish Prime Minister To Meet In Barcelona

January 19, 2023

French President, Spanish Prime Minister to Meet in Barcelona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona on Thursday.

The two leaders are reportedly working on drafting a new Franco-Spanish friendship and cooperation treaty.

