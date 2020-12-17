UrduPoint.com
French President Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Elysee

French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Elysee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 17th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for a week, the presidential palace Elysee said Thursday.

"The president of the country tested positive for Covid-19 today," the Elysee said in a press release, adding that the president got tested with RT-PCR after showing initial symptoms.

"In accordance with the current sanitary rules, which apply to all, the president will self-isolate for seven days. He will continue working and fulfilling his duties from a distance," the press release said.

