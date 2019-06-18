UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President To Pay Official Visit To Japan From June 26-27 - Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:50 AM

French President to Pay Official Visit to Japan From June 26-27 - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Japan from June 26-27, and will meet with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

"H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and his spouse, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, will pay an Official Visit to Japan from 26 June to 27 June ... Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan will hold a summit meeting with the President. Prime Minister and Mrs. Abe will host a dinner for the President and his spouse," the statement reads.

From June 28-29, Macron will also attend the G20 summit in Osaka.

"During their stay in Japan, the President and Mrs. Macron will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, and His Majesty the Emperor will host a Court Luncheon in honour of the President and Mrs. Macron. Her Majesty the Empress will attend these events if condition of Her Majesty permits," the statement adds.

This will be the first Macron's visit to Japan as the French president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Osaka Japan June From Court

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

10 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.