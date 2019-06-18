French President to Pay Official Visit to Japan From June 26-27 - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Japan from June 26-27, and will meet with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

"H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and his spouse, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, will pay an Official Visit to Japan from 26 June to 27 June ... Mr. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan will hold a summit meeting with the President. Prime Minister and Mrs. Abe will host a dinner for the President and his spouse," the statement reads.

From June 28-29, Macron will also attend the G20 summit in Osaka.

"During their stay in Japan, the President and Mrs. Macron will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, and His Majesty the Emperor will host a Court Luncheon in honour of the President and Mrs. Macron. Her Majesty the Empress will attend these events if condition of Her Majesty permits," the statement adds.

This will be the first Macron's visit to Japan as the French president.