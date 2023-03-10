French President, UK Prime Minister to Hold Talks in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks in the French capital on Friday.

The high-level bilateral meeting will be the first Anglo-French summit since 2018 and should give momentum to diplomacy connecting the countries over the English channel.

The sides are expected to discuss migration, energy crisis, fisheries, post-Brexit mobility and other topics of the bilateral agenda.

Additionally, the negotiations will be devoted to the Ukraine conflict and ways to support Kiev militarily. Macron and Sunak are also set to revive the joint next generation cruise missile development program, suspended by France in 2021 after Australia's cancellation of a multi-billion nuclear submarine contract in favor of greater cooperation under AUKUS.