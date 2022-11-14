French President Vows to Continue Military Support, Defense Equipment Supply to Ukraine

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) France will continue military support to Ukraine by supplying it with air defense systems and other equipment, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, but we provide it with humanitarian, economic and military support. And we must strengthen this support by supplying anti-missile and other defense systems," Macron told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

The president noted that the international community must double its efforts to ensure that Ukraine can survive this winter.

At the same time, Macron emphasized that it is important to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"France's role is to try to use diplomacy as efficiently as possible .

.. Diplomacy is also about talking to people we disagree with," the French president added.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military. In addition, Macron announced in October that France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.