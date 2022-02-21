French Presidential Adviser Says Biden Asked Macron to Organize Summit With Putin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a French presidential adviser said on Monday.

"We're slowly changing the course of things. We're creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," the adviser said as quoted by Reuters.

The adviser added that Macron had a role of "a facilitator" between two presidents.