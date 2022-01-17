French Presidential Bidder Zemmour Fined for Incitement of Racial Hatred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) A Paris court has sentenced far-right French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour to a fine of 10,000 Euros ($11,399) for statements inciting racial hatred, French media reported on Monday.

The verdict concerns Zemmour's November 2020 statements describing underage migrants as "thieves," "murderers" and "rapists" on air the CNews broadcaster.