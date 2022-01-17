UrduPoint.com

French Presidential Bidder Zemmour Fined For Incitement Of Racial Hatred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

French Presidential Bidder Zemmour Fined for Incitement of Racial Hatred

A Paris court has sentenced far-right French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour to a fine of 10,000 euros ($11,399) for statements inciting racial hatred, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) A Paris court has sentenced far-right French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour to a fine of 10,000 Euros ($11,399) for statements inciting racial hatred, French media reported on Monday.

The verdict concerns Zemmour's November 2020 statements describing underage migrants as "thieves," "murderers" and "rapists" on air the CNews broadcaster.

Related Topics

Fine Paris November 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed mon ..

CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed money for BAEF

37 seconds ago
 Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands wit ..

Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands with govt for consensus on South ..

38 seconds ago
 Textile exports increase by 26.05% to $9.381bn in ..

Textile exports increase by 26.05% to $9.381bn in 1st half of FY2022

40 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

41 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks implementation report o ..

Islamabad High Court seeks implementation report on decision about naval clubs

43 seconds ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - S ..

Spanish Foreign Minister to Visit US on Monday - Source

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.