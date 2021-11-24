UrduPoint.com

French Presidential Candidate Barnier To Propose Universal Military Conscription

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:27 AM

Michel Barnier told France Info on Tuesday that he would raise the issue of universal military conscription in France if he wins the presidential race in April

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Michel Barnier told France Info on Tuesday that he would raise the issue of universal military conscription in France if he wins the presidential race in April.

"I am going to put up for discussion ... the idea of reintroducing universal six month military conscription ...

An election campaign is a matter to raise all the issues," Barnier said.

According to Barnier, the proposal would apply to men and women aged 18-21.

Compulsory military service in France was suspended in 1996 by President Jacques Chirac in favour of contract soldiers.

The first round of presidential elections in France will take place on April 10, 2022, and the second round will take place on April 24, 2022.

