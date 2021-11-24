French Presidential Candidate Barnier to Propose Universal Military Conscription

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Michel Barnier told France Info on Tuesday that he would raise the issue of universal military conscription in France if he wins the presidential race in April.

"I am going to put up for discussion ... the idea of reintroducing universal six month military conscription ...

An election campaign is a matter to raise all the issues," Barnier said.

According to Barnier, the proposal would apply to men and women aged 18-21.

Compulsory military service in France was suspended in 1996 by President Jacques Chirac in favour of contract soldiers.

The first round of presidential elections in France will take place on April 10, 2022, and the second round will take place on April 24, 2022.