UrduPoint.com

French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Launches Public Fundraiser To Pay Off Campaign Debt

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Launches Public Fundraiser to Pay Off Campaign Debt

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, who competed election on the platform of The Republicans party, appealed for donations on Monday saying she otherwise would not be able to pay off her campaign debt

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, who competed election on the platform of The Republicans party, appealed for donations on Monday saying she otherwise would not be able to pay off her campaign debt.

According to preliminary results of the Sunday voting, released by the French interior ministry, the two frontrunners going head-to-head to the second round are incumbent President Emmanuel Macron with 27.6% of the vote and right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen with 23.4% of the vote. Pecresse takes only fifth place with 4.79% of the vote.

"The financial position of my campaign is now critical. We are not getting the 5% of the vote required to receive a refund of 7 million Euros ($7.6 million) from the state. We need 7 million (euros) to complete this campaign. My personal debt is 5 million euros. I announce a nationwide appeal for donations," Pecresse told reporters.

Under French law, candidates for the presidency who receive more than 5% of the vote in the first round can be compensated 47% of their presidential campaign costs from public funds. The total expenses of candidates in the first round cannot exceed 16.85 million euros.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Vote Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Health, legal issues prompt new problems in trial ..

Health, legal issues prompt new problems in trial S.Africa's Zuma

27 seconds ago
 NATO Multinational Battalion Launches Military Dri ..

NATO Multinational Battalion Launches Military Drills in Estonia

28 seconds ago
 DIG chairs online conference of DPOs

DIG chairs online conference of DPOs

29 seconds ago
 Rahupoto felicitated on assuming charge as MC West ..

Rahupoto felicitated on assuming charge as MC West

31 seconds ago
 Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine ..

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine With Money, Weapons - Rutte

24 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.