French Presidential Candidate Pecresse Launches Public Fundraiser to Pay Off Campaign Debt

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, who competed election on the platform of The Republicans party, appealed for donations on Monday saying she otherwise would not be able to pay off her campaign debt.

According to preliminary results of the Sunday voting, released by the French interior ministry, the two frontrunners going head-to-head to the second round are incumbent President Emmanuel Macron with 27.6% of the vote and right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen with 23.4% of the vote. Pecresse takes only fifth place with 4.79% of the vote.

"The financial position of my campaign is now critical. We are not getting the 5% of the vote required to receive a refund of 7 million Euros ($7.6 million) from the state. We need 7 million (euros) to complete this campaign. My personal debt is 5 million euros. I announce a nationwide appeal for donations," Pecresse told reporters.

Under French law, candidates for the presidency who receive more than 5% of the vote in the first round can be compensated 47% of their presidential campaign costs from public funds. The total expenses of candidates in the first round cannot exceed 16.85 million euros.