French Presidential Candidate Roussel Vows To Propose NATO Withdrawal If Wins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) French presidential candidate and National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel said on Thursday that if elected, he intends to propose withdrawal from NATO once European peace is restored.

"We will propose to withdraw from NATO. When peace comes, which I wish very much, the foundations must be laid for a new organization, a new cooperation with the 50 member countries of this European continent - from the Atlantic to the Ural mountains," Roussel said on BFM tv.

The first round of presidential elections in France will be held on April 10, the second is scheduled for April 24. Besides Roussel, 11 more candidates were confirmed to be eligible to run, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and others.

