French Presidential Candidate Says EU Fired Up Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has blamed the European Union for adding fuel to the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine, in an interview with Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

The Washington Post reported over the weekend, citing US sources, that Russia was amassing a large force on the Ukrainian border ahead of a multi-front offensive in early 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected similar claims as "alarmist."

"I don't think Putin would make such a mistake. But I also believe that the EU has played the role of a firefighter-pyromaniac in this matter," Le Pen told the Polish newspaper on Sunday.

The leader of the right-wing National Rally, who will challenge Emmanuel Macron in next year's presidential race, said Ukraine belonged to the Russian sphere of influence.

The European Union and the United States have repeatedly warned Russia against taking any "aggressive actions" against its neighbor. Russia has denied the accusations as absurd and dangerous. A Russian presidential spokesman said in spring that the country could move troops anywhere within its territory.