French Presidential Candidate Suggests Holding Russia-EU Conference On Security

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Presidential candidate from the French conservatives, head of Paris region Valerie Pecresse has put forward an initiative to hold a conference on security in Europe with the participation of Russia and the European Union.

"As I understand it, today there is legitimate concern on the part of Russia over the organization of the alliance near its borders, which could be directed against it. So, we need to talk. We need a conference on security in Europe with the participation of Russia and the European Union," Pecresse told the France 3 broadcaster.

She welcomed the existing dialogue between France and Russia and stressed the need to maintain it to guarantee peace on the European borders.

"At the same time, we must be very firm in this dialogue.

The borders of Ukraine are inviolable, and we must protect them, because France today is in NATO - an alliance that will protect the sovereign states located on its borders," Pecresse added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

In turn, Russia has expressed concerns over NATO's activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region.

