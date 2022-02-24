PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) French presidential candidates have voiced their strong opposition to Russia's special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, with the far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon calling for a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to urgently discuss the situation.

"The initiative (is) of pure violence, showing a desire for power without measure. This is an unbearable escalation. Our thoughts go out to the affected population and our compatriots who are still in the country," Melenchon said in a statement.

He stressed that there is an "immediate danger of a general conflict that threatens all of humanity" and urged France to mobilize all available defense measures. He also suggested that France take the lead in the process of a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the crisis.

"Its goal should be an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the territory of Ukraine... For this, an immediate meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe can be instrumental. The UN must urgently discuss the situation, and the peoples of the world must intervene to restore peace in Europe," the politician said.

The candidate of the center-right Republican party, Valerie Pecresse, also condemned Moscow's actions.

"For almost 25 years we have not had such a situation.

I strongly condemn this invasion. I demand the immediate convening of the National Assembly and the Senate to discuss this situation," she wrote on Twitter.

The candidate from the French green party, Yannick Jadot, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "unleashing a war on our continent."

"This is an unprecedented aggression against a European country, against democracy, not seen since the Second World War. I condemn this in the strongest possible way," Jadot said in a statement.

He stressed that "the response of France and a united Europe must be commensurate with this attack on democracy" and called for the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

The presidential candidate from the Socialists, Anne Hidalgo, also spoke out against the operation.

"In these dark times for the world and Europe, I express my solidarity and support to Ukraine and its people. We must respond harshly to this unreasonable and criminal act," she tweeted.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.