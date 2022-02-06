UrduPoint.com

French Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Vows To Replace EU If Elected

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 02:00 AM

French Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Vows to Replace EU if Elected

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Marine Le Pen, a right-wing candidate in the French presidential race, promised on Saturday to replace the European Union with a "European alliance of nations" if she won.

"We will reform the European Union and replace it with the European alliance of nations," she said during a campaign rally in the northeastern city of Reims.

Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally and a staunch critic of the EU and NATO, said that her administration would work to raise France's profile at the UN Security Council, where it is a core member.

She criticized the "logic of military blocs" and again promised to pull France from the NATO command structure to protect its national interest and avoid being dragged in other nations' conflicts.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations France European Union Reims Alliance From Race

Recent Stories

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

2 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

2 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

2 hours ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

2 hours ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>