French Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Vows to Replace EU if Elected

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Marine Le Pen, a right-wing candidate in the French presidential race, promised on Saturday to replace the European Union with a "European alliance of nations" if she won.

"We will reform the European Union and replace it with the European alliance of nations," she said during a campaign rally in the northeastern city of Reims.

Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally and a staunch critic of the EU and NATO, said that her administration would work to raise France's profile at the UN Security Council, where it is a core member.

She criticized the "logic of military blocs" and again promised to pull France from the NATO command structure to protect its national interest and avoid being dragged in other nations' conflicts.