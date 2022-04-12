UrduPoint.com

French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes Energy Sanctions Against Russia

French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes Energy Sanctions Against Russia

Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate and leader of the right-wing National Rally party, spoke out on Tuesday against imposing energy-related sanctions on Russia, as it may have negative consequences for the French people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Marine Le Pen, a French presidential candidate and leader of the right-wing National Rally party, spoke out on Tuesday against imposing energy-related sanctions on Russia, as it may have negative consequences for the French people.

"I'm opposing energy-related sanctions (against Russia). I do not want French people to face the consequences of decisions attempting to stop the import of oil and gas because I know there will be consequences on energy prices for the French and I'm here to defend French," Le Pen told the France Inter radio station.

Le Pen also suggested that Paris should withdraw from the European energy market, as it is much less dependent on Russian oil and gas than other EU countries.

Following the start of the Russian operation in Ukraine, the European Union vowed to speed up the reduction of its dependence on Russian energy.

Last week, the EU announced its fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a total ban on the purchase, import or transfer of coal and other solid fossil fuels to the EU if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, starting from August 2022.

In March, energy prices in the EU were up 45% from a year earlier. In 2021, Russia's imports to the EU amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.

On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron garnered 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in a second round on April 24.

