French Presidential Vote To Take Place In April 2022

Tue 13th July 2021





Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Next year's presidential elections in France will take place in April, with the first round on the 10th and the runoff on the 24th, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Tuesday.

French presidents are elected to five-year terms in a two-round election, with the two candidates who get the most votes in the first round facing off in the second.

More Stories From World

