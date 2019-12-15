MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) French President's Special Envoy Pierre Vimont, who is responsible for improving Russian-French dialogue, held a meeting with Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov during the former's recent visit to Moscow, France's Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the meeting took place this week after the Normandy Four summit in Paris on Monday. However, there are no details of the talks.

In addition, Le Journal du Dimanche said that Vimont paid visits to Brussels and Berlin.

Vimont, France's former ambassador to the US, was appointed special envoy in late November to reinvigorate relations between the European Union and Russia as the county's leader, Emmanuel Macron, believes that Europe should improve the dialogue with Moscow.

In mid-November, Henri Verdier, the French ambassador for digital affairs, also visited Moscow to discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of information security.