UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French President's Special Envoy Meets With Kremlin Aide During Moscow Visit - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

French President's Special Envoy Meets With Kremlin Aide During Moscow Visit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) French President's Special Envoy Pierre Vimont, who is responsible for improving Russian-French dialogue, held a meeting with Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov during the former's recent visit to Moscow, France's Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the meeting took place this week after the Normandy Four summit in Paris on Monday. However, there are no details of the talks.

In addition, Le Journal du Dimanche said that Vimont paid visits to Brussels and Berlin.

Vimont, France's former ambassador to the US, was appointed special envoy in late November to reinvigorate relations between the European Union and Russia as the county's leader, Emmanuel Macron, believes that Europe should improve the dialogue with Moscow.

In mid-November, Henri Verdier, the French ambassador for digital affairs, also visited Moscow to discuss prospects for cooperation in the field of information security.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Visit Brussels Paris Berlin Pierre November Sunday

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sultan bin Abdullah ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

1 hour ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.