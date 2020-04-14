French Prime Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit Russia After Pandemic - Russian Cabinet

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has accepted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's invitation to come to Russia after the travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, the Russian cabinet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has accepted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's invitation to come to Russia after the travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, the Russian cabinet said on Tuesday.

"The heads of government have noted the importance of further developing of the Russian-French trade, economic and investment ties. In this context, Mishustin has invited Philippe to pay a visit to Russia when restrictions related to the coronavirus infection are lifted, and the French prime minister has accepted the invitation," the cabinet said in a statement.

Mishustin and Philippe have exchanged opinions on the countries' coronavirus response and economy support, the cabinet added.

"Mishustin and Philippe have discussed the possibility to organize health ministries' cooperation on testing medication against coronavirus, developing new treatment methods, and testing new vaccines," the statement read on.

The prime ministers have also agreed to continue cooperation on citizen air travel and transport of medical equipment.