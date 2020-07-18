UrduPoint.com
French Prime Minister Allows For New Border Closure With Spain Due To Surge In COVID Cases

Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex did not rule out the possibility of re-closing the border with Spain due to a spike of coronavirus cases in the neighboring country, especially in the heaviest-hit Catalonia region, the France Info radio station reported on Saturday

The border between the two European countries, which was closed due to the pandemic for three months, reopened on June 21.

Earlier in the day, Castex visited the city of Prades in the south of France, near Spain's Catalonia. According to the media outlet, the prime minister was asked about the possibility of closing the border between the two countries amid the worsening epidemiological situation in Spain.

"This is a situation that we are following very closely, especially considering that we are now at the border. But this is a matter that we should discuss with the Spanish authorities," Castex said, as cited by the radio station.

On Friday, the Catalan authorities introduced additional sanitary measures to contain the spread of the infection in the region, including Barcelona. The Spanish Health Ministry recorded 580 new COVID-19 on Thursday, which was the worst daily total since May 10.

There are currently 260,255 confirmed cases in Spain.

