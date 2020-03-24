French Prime Minister Announces Decision to Close Outdoor Marketplaces Due to Coronavirus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The French authorities have decided to close food markets because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"We decided to close outdoor marketplaces," Philippe said on TF1 television on Monday.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in France has increased by more than 3,000 over the past day to 19,856 people, 860 people have died, Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier Monday.