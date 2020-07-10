UrduPoint.com
French Prime Minister Calls Recent Dijon Violence 'Unacceptable,' Pledges Reinforcement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

A series of violent clashes between members of Chechen and Maghreb communities, which occurred in the French city of Dijon in June, were marked with "unacceptable violence" and have prompted the government to reinforce the city's security with 20 more police officers in the coming months, France's Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday

The violent clashes in the city broke out in mid-June when a group of Chechen immigrants arrived in the city to take revenge on members of the local Maghreb community who had previously attacked a teenager of Chechen origin. The unrest went on for four days, with numerous subsequent detentions and arrests made by police forces.

"Dijon has been the scene of unacceptable violence.

I went there to support the action of the security forces, which are fighting all forms of violence and communitarianism," Castex wrote on Twitter.

Castex was on a visit to Dijon together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister added that 20 police officers would arrive at the city in the coming months as reinforcements to control "the most sensitive areas of the city of Dijon," including Les Gresilles street, which was the epicenter of the unrest.

Although both the Maghreb and Chechen communities were reported to have reached a truce over the clashes, the police investigation on the matter is still ongoing.

