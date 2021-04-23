French Prime Minister Calls Stabbing Attack in Paris Outskirts Terrorist Act

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that a stabbing attack on a policewoman in the Yvelines department's Rambouillet commune located not far from Paris is a new terrorist act.

"Once again, the Yvelines department has undergone the severe test of a terrorist attack," Castex said after he arrived in a police station in Rambouillet.

The 49-year-old police officer was stabbed dead near the police station at around 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT). The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.