UrduPoint.com

French Prime Minister Condemns Opposition's Bid To Repeal Pension Reform - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 01:20 AM

French Prime Minister Condemns Opposition's Bid to Repeal Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called unconstitutional the bill to repeal French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, introduced by opposition lawmakers, French media reported on Wednesday.

On June 8, members of the opposition Libertés, Indépendants, Outre-mer et Territoires (LIOT) group will defend a bill to reverse the law that will raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64.

"It is absolutely irresponsible for a parliamentary group to suggest that we discuss a bill, which would deprive us of 18 million (Euros) in resources (in pension payments), and that such a bill could go ahead," Borne was quoted by French broadcaster TF1 as saying.

She also reportedly emphasized that such a bill would be "unconstitutional."

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The reform sparked strong public backlash, prompting millions to take to the streets across the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France April June Media From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

20 minutes ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

1 hour ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

2 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes ext ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes extension of Ukraine grain deal f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.