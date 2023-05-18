(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called unconstitutional the bill to repeal French President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, introduced by opposition lawmakers, French media reported on Wednesday.

On June 8, members of the opposition Libertés, Indépendants, Outre-mer et Territoires (LIOT) group will defend a bill to reverse the law that will raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64.

"It is absolutely irresponsible for a parliamentary group to suggest that we discuss a bill, which would deprive us of 18 million (Euros) in resources (in pension payments), and that such a bill could go ahead," Borne was quoted by French broadcaster TF1 as saying.

She also reportedly emphasized that such a bill would be "unconstitutional."

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The reform sparked strong public backlash, prompting millions to take to the streets across the country.