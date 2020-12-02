UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:06 PM

French Prime Minister Confirms Support to Home Minister Amid Outcry Over Police Violence

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday on the BFMTV broadcaster reiterated his support to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Paris Police Prefect Didier Lallement, who have been in turmoil of national dismay over recent acts of police brutality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday on the BFMTV broadcaster reiterated his support to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Paris Police Prefect Didier Lallement, who have been in turmoil of national dismay over recent acts of police brutality.

Both officials have been in the midst of criticism due to a violent migrant camp evacuation in central Paris last week, and an inquiry into the physical abuse of a black musical producer by several law enforcement officers.

"If I wanted to replace senior officials, I would have done it. The [Paris] police perfect, as well as interior minister have all my confidence," Castex said.

The prime minister also noted that it was vital that the situation with police brutality be improved "through the training and supervision" of security forces in France.

In addition to the recent cases of police brutality, the public outcry also intensified after the lower house of parliament approved a debatable draft law seeking to criminalize the publication of images of policemen with the intention of causing them psychological or physical harm. The bill includes one year of imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the crime. Following mass rallies across France last week that escalated into violent clashes with police, the parliamentary majority in the country has voted for a revision of the draft.

