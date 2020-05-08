French Prime Minister Confirms Suspension of COVID-19 Lockdown to Begin on May 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French authorities will begin gradually suspending the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) French authorities will begin gradually suspending the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

"This morning, during the meeting of the security council, French President [Emmanuel Macron] confirmed that the gradual lifting of restrictions may begin on May 11.

This is a new stage in the fight against the epidemic, this is good news for France and the French," Philippe said.

According to the prime minister, the lifting of the restrictions will be held very gradually and it will take at least several weeks to do this.

France is among the top 10 countries with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases (over 170,000) and deaths (about 26,000). France went into lockdown on March 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, closing nonessential businesses and restricting the movement of people.