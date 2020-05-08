UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Confirms Suspension Of COVID-19 Lockdown To Begin On May 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:46 AM

French Prime Minister Confirms Suspension of COVID-19 Lockdown to Begin on May 11

French authorities will begin gradually suspending the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) French authorities will begin gradually suspending the restrictions introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

"This morning, during the meeting of the security council, French President [Emmanuel Macron] confirmed that the gradual lifting of restrictions may begin on May 11.

This is a new stage in the fight against the epidemic, this is good news for France and the French," Philippe said.

According to the prime minister, the lifting of the restrictions will be held very gradually and it will take at least several weeks to do this.

France is among the top 10 countries with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases (over 170,000) and deaths (about 26,000). France went into lockdown on March 17 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, closing nonessential businesses and restricting the movement of people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France March May Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

51 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

3 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.