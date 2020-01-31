UrduPoint.com
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe Plans To Run For Mayor Of Le Havre In March Elections - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:10 PM

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview with the Paris Normandie newspaper, released on Friday, that he planned to run for mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre in the upcoming municipal elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview with the Paris Normandie newspaper, released on Friday, that he planned to run for mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre in the upcoming municipal elections.

The vote is slated for March 15-22.

"I have made a decision. I pondered it like any important decision. I have decided to become a candidate for the position of the mayor of Le Havre," Philippe said.

The prime minister added that if he won, he would remain prime minister if the president asked for it.

Philippe served as Le Havre's mayor from 2010 to 2017 before becoming the prime minister.

