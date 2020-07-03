French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to leave his post

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will quit his post after three years in the job, a government source told AFP Friday ahead of a long-expected cabinet reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will quit his post after three years in the job, a government source told AFP Friday ahead of a long-expected cabinet reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron.

Philippe's government on Friday offered its resignation, which Macron accepted, days after a second round of municipal elections in which the president's ruling party made a poor showing.

Preparations were already underway at the French premier's residence in Paris for the handover to a successor, whose name has yet to be revealed, an AFP correspondent said.