French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe To Leave His Post

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:42 PM

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to leave his post

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will quit his post after three years in the job, a government source told AFP Friday ahead of a long-expected cabinet reshuffle by President Emmanuel Macron

Philippe's government on Friday offered its resignation, which Macron accepted, days after a second round of municipal elections in which the president's ruling party made a poor showing.

Philippe's government on Friday offered its resignation, which Macron accepted, days after a second round of municipal elections in which the president's ruling party made a poor showing.

Preparations were already underway at the French premier's residence in Paris for the handover to a successor, whose name has yet to be revealed, an AFP correspondent said.

