French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation After Testing Negative for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) France's Prime Minister Jean Castex stopped self-isolating on Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19, the BFMTV reported.

Castex was in quarantine for seven days after coming in contact with his wife who tested positive for the virus.

According to the French broadcaster, the prime minister will now be able to resume all face-to-face activities starting with his participation in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

It is also mentioned that Castex would receive his second AstraZeneca dose by the end of the week.

Since the start of the pandemic, France saw over 5.7 million COVID-19 cases and 110,530 related deaths. Around 45.3% of the population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.