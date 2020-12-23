French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation as 2nd PCR Tests Came Back Negative

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has ended his week-long self-isolation after being in contact with President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Matignon Palace, adding that Castex's second test came back negative

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has ended his week-long self-isolation after being in contact with President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Matignon Palace, adding that Castex's second test came back negative.

After the reports of Macron's illness last week, a number of politicians who had been in contact with the French leader announced they were self-isolating, including European Council President Charles Michel and prime ministers of several European countries. Castex self-isolated on December 17, though he tested negative for the virus.

"Contact case of the republic's president, the prime minister, showing no symptoms, carried out a PCR test this morning after respecting a seven-day isolation period as recommended by the health authorities. This test came back negative, this period of isolation, therefore, ends today," the government said, as cited by the broadcaster.

The broadcaster added that French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand, who went into self-isolation on the same day as the prime minister, also tested negative for the coronavirus and ended a week-long quarantine.