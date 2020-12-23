UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation As 2nd PCR Tests Came Back Negative

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:43 PM

French Prime Minister Ends Self-Isolation as 2nd PCR Tests Came Back Negative

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has ended his week-long self-isolation after being in contact with President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Matignon Palace, adding that Castex's second test came back negative

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has ended his week-long self-isolation after being in contact with President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Matignon Palace, adding that Castex's second test came back negative.

After the reports of Macron's illness last week, a number of politicians who had been in contact with the French leader announced they were self-isolating, including European Council President Charles Michel and prime ministers of several European countries. Castex self-isolated on December 17, though he tested negative for the virus.

"Contact case of the republic's president, the prime minister, showing no symptoms, carried out a PCR test this morning after respecting a seven-day isolation period as recommended by the health authorities. This test came back negative, this period of isolation, therefore, ends today," the government said, as cited by the broadcaster.

The broadcaster added that French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand, who went into self-isolation on the same day as the prime minister, also tested negative for the coronavirus and ended a week-long quarantine.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Same December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

46 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

46 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

46 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to improve universities for brig ..

2 minutes ago

Project launched to adapt climate change impacts f ..

2 minutes ago

Russians Notice Climate Change Effects Despite Lim ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.