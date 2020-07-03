UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Philippe And His Government Resign Ahead Of Reshuffle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:58 PM

French Prime Minister Philippe and his government resign ahead of reshuffle

The French government led by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe submitted its resignation Friday ahead of a cabinet reshuffle to be announced "in the coming hours," the presidency said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The French government led by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe submitted its resignation Friday ahead of a cabinet reshuffle to be announced "in the coming hours," the presidency said.

No reason was given in the short statement, but a shake-up had been widely expected after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to chart a new course for the last two years of his term.

Speculation that Philippe could be on the way out mounted this week after Macron's centrist party was routed in municipal elections last Sunday and Greens took control of several major cities.

But Philippe, a rightwing politician who never joined Macron's Republic on the Move party, easily won his bid to become mayor of Le Havre.

In theory Philippe can name a stand-in for the mayor's post so he can remain prime minister, though Macron may prefer to burnish his social justice credentials with a more centrist or leftwing pick.

In an interview with regional newspapers publishing late Thursday, Macron said France must prepare for a "very difficult" economic crisis, "so we have to chart a new course.""I see this based on an economic, social, environmental and cultural reconstruction," he said. "Behind this, there will be a new team."

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Le Havre May Sunday Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.