French Prime Minister Philippe Resigns - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron approved on Friday the notice of resignation tendered by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the Elysee Palace said.

"Today, Edouard Philippe submitted a notice of resignation from the post of the head of government, and the president accepted it," the Elysee Palace said in a communique.

Philippe and cabinet members will continue managing pending matters until a new government is appointed.